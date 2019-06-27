NEEDLES — Towards the end of the school year, Needles High School hosts their annual awards program which recognizes students for their achievements during the school year.
Seniors who were awarded the senior gold cords and tassels for a GPA of 3.0 or better were: Cameron Chambers, Oscar Kevin Denoga, Ashley Garrison, Dillon Horn, Briana Kleine, Michael Necochea, Marcus, Turner and Mandy Zubiate.
Seniors who were awarded the honor stole and gold tassel for GPA 3.5 or better were: Isaias Acosta, Erin Breaux, Baylee Brooks, Ma’Kenah Jackson, Taylor Lewis, Valentina Limon, Faith Longacre, Paige Murch, Shyanne Ochoa, Halley Palacios, Tyler Thomas, Tyler Weiss and Nathan Wilfong.
Seniors named valedictorians with a GPA of 4.0 or better were: Kameron Ostby, Ryly Payson, Madison Phillips, Morgan Phillips and Jadyn Ybarra.
NHS seniors who earned the CSF Life Membership award were Isaias Acosta, Erin Breaux, Baylee Brooks, Ma’Kenah Jackson, Taylor Lewis, Valentina Limon, Paige Murch, Shyanne Ochoa, Kameron Ostby, Halley Palacios, Ryly Payson, Madison Phillips, Morgan Phillips, Tyler Thomas, Tyler Weiss and Jadyn Ybarra.
The CSF Life Membership Highest Honor 100% qualification was awarded to Erin Breaux, Kameron Ostby, Ryly Payson, Madison Philips, Morgan Philips and Tyler Weiss.
The Ewing Award for citizenship, academic excellence and participation went to Kobrea Phillips, Ally Pletcher, Riley Breaux, Kandice Summers, Cali Zahnter, Marissa Caudillo, Damien Felix, Shylynn Dominguez, Isabella Leon, Rainna Resendiz, Rike Warneboldt, Savannah Hazlewood, Vanessa Cly, Jordyn Breaux, Josephine Abel, Kobrea Phillips, Gabriel Belt, Lauren Hartter, Julianna Ortiz and Isabella Rodriguez.
