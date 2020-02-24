NEEDLES — Two candidates for public office made the trip to Needles to introduce themselves during the city council meeting of Feb. 11.
One, Thurston ‘Smitty’ Smith, is a Republican candidate for California’s 33rd Assembly District, a seat held by Jay Obernolte since 2014.
Obernolte, also a Republican, is running for California Dist. 8 U.S. Representative.
The other candidate visiting Needles was Jerry Laws, another Republican candidate for California’s 8th Congressional District.
Current Dist. 8 U.S. Representative Paul Cook indicated last year that he plans to retire from Congress and is now seeking the Dist. 1 seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. The former Marine Corps Colonel served as Congressman since 2013.
Robert Lovingood, Dist. 1 County Supervisor since 2012, is not seeking reelection. Three candidates, besides Cook, are: Stevevonna Renee Evans, Rita Ramirez and Marcelino ‘Chico’ Garza.
According to the listings of the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters, offices for districts which encompass Needles to appear on the March 3 Presidential Primary Election ballot include:
• District 8 U.S. Representative.
• California Assembly District 33.
• Democratic Central Committee for Assembly District 33.
• Republican Central Committee, County Supervisorial District 1.
• San Bernardino County District 1 Supervisor.
Local voters will also choose from among 20 Democrat, 13 Libertarian, seven Republican, five American Independent, five Green Party, and two Peace and Freedom candidates for President of the United States.
