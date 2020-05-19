NEEDLES — The month of May is Staff Appreciation Month for the Needles Unified School District.
A resolution developed by the NUSD stated that the efforts of all staff are essential to the successful operations of the NUSD.
“This is a resolution that we started doing a couple of years ago but I think it’s really important this year for all of our staff to have the recognition of the board in terms of the work that they’ve been doing through this COVID crisis that we’ve been dealing with,” said Mary McNeil, NUSD superintendent.
The resolution states that the district and school sites call upon the employees and partners of the NUSD district daily to provide essential support and services.
“Our staff is moved forward in terms of engaging students, learning new ways of providing instruction and new ways to engage students and learning,” said McNeil. “I just think that the creativity level of our staff just grew during these incredible times.”
The resolution continued by stating that the employees deserve special recognition for their many contributions to public education in the NUSD, San Bernardino County, state of California and nation.
“I’m very proud of all our staff who have figured out the technology and figured out how to feed students, which some weeks we fed 750 families 10 meals,” said McNeil. “Staff have figured out how to clean our campuses, how to maintain and run my office with limited staff and all the logistics that we have had to put together.
“I’m just very proud to work in Needles Unified School District and to work with a team, district-wide, that just accepted this challenge and moved forward.”
