NEEDLES — This year’s memorial Day program at Needles Riverview Cemetery has been canceled.
The program was canceled in an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 and its restrictions, the city said in a prepared statement.
The city stated that it recognizes the sacrifices veterans have made for the country and community and that Natalie Johnson (Fat Cat DJ Nat) will be putting up a social media tribute to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The video tribute can be found on the city’s website (cityofneedles.com) and Facebook over the Memorial Day weekend beginning Friday.
Those interested in participating in the ninth annual Decoration Day are invited to be at the cemetery at 7 a.m. Friday.
The city is asking participants to bring a personal face covering, hand tools (i.e. clippers, gas-powered Weedeaters, etc.), garbage bags and water. Garbage receptacles will be on-site for disposal of trash. Removal of all flags and crosses from the gravesites will take place on Memorial Day, May 25 at 4 p.m.
Community help in decoration of and removal from the cemetery ground is appreciated.
