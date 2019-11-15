NEEDLES — A memorial for Jose ‘JoJo’ Garcia begins at 6:30 p.m. today, Friday, Nov. 15, at Nikki Bunch Field at J Street and Bailey Ave., according to George DeLeon of St. Vincent de Paul, where he worked for many years.
Mr. Garcia was well-known throughout the community for his involvement with youth sports at all levels. He passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, while working with Needles Recreation Department’s flag football program.
An unconfirmed schedule for services includes:
• Thursday, Nov. 21 - viewing at St. Ann Catholic Church, Third and D streets.
• Friday, Nov. 22 - Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s. Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Needles Riverview Cemetery on South U.S. 95. A reception follows at Needles BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr.
A fund has been set up for donations toward burial expenses. Make checks payable to St. Ann Catholic Church, P.O. Box 190, Needles, CA 92363. Write Jose Garcia Memorial Fund on the memo line.
Mr. Garcia was twice named Volunteer of the Year by the Needles Chamber of Commerce; presented the San Bernardino County Diocese 2018 Guadalupe Award; and a 2018 award of appreciation by the city of Needles for 30 years of work with rec department youth sports programs. He worked the down markers for Needles High School Football for 31 years. He served as a board member of the Needles chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and was in charge of the food bank at the society’s First Street thrift store.
