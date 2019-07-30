Meals served to those 60 and up from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the Needles Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. Reservations are required, call 760-326-2898 before 9 a.m. Pacific. Suggested donation is $3. There is no residency requirement. Pan is played daily at 1 p.m. Bingo is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Puzzles, movies or TV are offered Mondays and Fridays, Wii bowling Tuesdays and Thursdays, an arts and crafts session on the second Tuesday. Menus and activities are subject to change without notice. Funding provided by the San Bernardino County Department of Aging and Adult Services through a grant from the California Department of Aging.
July 31 - Barbecue chicken, scalloped potatoes, sliced carrots, salad, gelatin with mixed fruit.
Aug. 1 - Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, cauliflower, salad, pear slices.
Aug. 2 - Baked tilapia, potato barrels, steamed cabbage, salad.
Aug. 5 - Beef fajitas, spanish rice, refried beans, salad.
Aug. 6 - County style pork ribs, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, gelatin with mixed fruit.
Aug. 7 - Stuffed bell pepper, mashed potatoes, salad, orange slices.
Aug. 8 - Baked chicken, potatoes au gratin, spinach, tropical fruit.
Aug. 9 - Cold turkey submarine sandwich, potato salad, green beans, strawberries.
