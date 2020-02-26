Meals served to those 60 and up from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the Needles Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. Reservations are required, call 760-326-2898 before 8:30 a.m. Pacific. Suggested donation is $3. There is no residency requirement. Pan is played daily at 1 p.m. Line dancing begins at 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Bingo is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Menus and activities are subject to change without notice. Funding provided by the San Bernardino County Department of Aging and Adult Services through a grant from the California Department of Aging.
Feb. 26 - Roast turkey, stuffing, broccoli-carrot-cauliflower mix, salad.
Feb. 27 - Liver and onions, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad.
Feb. 28 - Beef dip sandwich, home fries, peas and carrots.
March 2 - Cold turkey sandwich, broccoli, red potato salad, apricots.
March 3 - Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, salad.
March 4 - Oven fried chicken, baked potato, steamed cabbage, salad.
March 5 - Stuffed bell peppers, mashed potatoes, salad.
March 6 - Fish, potato barrels, sliced carrots, coleslaw.
