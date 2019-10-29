Meals served to those 60 and up from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the Needles Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. Reservations are required, call 760-326-2898 before 8:30 a.m. Pacific. Suggested donation is $3. There is no residency requirement. Pan is played daily at 1 p.m. Line dancing begins at 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Bingo is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Menus and activities are subject to change without notice. Funding provided by the San Bernardino County Department of Aging and Adult Services through a grant from the California Department of Aging.
Oct. 30 - Pork cutlet, stewed tomatoes and zucchini, sweet potatoes, steamed cabbage.
Oct. 31 - Spaghetti and meatballs, broccoli, salad, peaches.
Nov. 1 - Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, mandarin oranges.
Nov. 4 - Beef short ribs, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, tropical fruit.
Nov. 5 - Country style ribs, stuffing, broccoli, cranberry sauce, salad, applesauce.
Nov. 6 - Parmesan chicken, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, salad, fresh orange slices.
Nov. 7 - Grilled sirloin, scalloped potatoes, stewed tomatoes, cottage cheese with tomatoes, mandarin oranges.
Nov. 8 - Tuna salad, tomato bisque soup, cauliflower, salad, pineapple chunks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.