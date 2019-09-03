Meals served to those 60 and up from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the Needles Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. Reservations are required, call 760-326-2898 before 9 a.m. Pacific. Suggested donation is $3. There is no residency requirement. Pan is played daily at 1 p.m. Bingo is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Puzzles, movies or TV are offered Mondays and Fridays, Wii bowling Tuesdays and Thursdays, an arts and crafts session on the second Tuesday. Menus and activities are subject to change without notice. Funding provided by the San Bernardino County Department of Aging and Adult Services through a grant from the California Department of Aging.
Sept. 4 - Shredded beef burrito, refried beans, spanish rice, salad, tropical fruit.
Sept. 5 - Oven fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, salad, mandarin orange slices.
Sept. 6 - Roast beef sandwich, vegetable soup, peas and carrots, sliced apples.
Sept. 9 - Hot turkey sandwich, sweet potatoes, stuffing, stir fry vegetables, cranberries.
Sept. 10 - Baked chicken, potatoes au gratin, peas and carrots, cantaloupe.
Sept. 11 - Hamburger patty, potato barrels, strawberries.
Sept. 12 - Beef tips and beefy rice, zucchini and stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit.
Sept. 13 - Ham steak, sweet potatoes, broccoli, salad, watermelon.
