Aug. 28 - Submarine sandwich, tacos, carrots.
Aug. 29 - Pulled pork, chicken fajitas, beans, fruit.
Aug. 30 - Pizza, bean and cheese burrito, orange chicken, green beans, fruit.
Sept. 2 - School’s recess for Labor Day.
Sept. 3 - Hamburgers, chicken nuggets, corn, fruit. NMS, NHS add corn dogs.
Sept. 4 - Sub sandwich, tacos, carrots, fruit.
Sept. 5 - Chicken fajitas, cook’s choice, beans, fruit. NMS, NHS add pulled pork.
Sept. 6 - Pizza, bean and cheese burrito, salad, fruit. NMS, NHS add orange chicken.
All menus subject to change without notice. Milk provided daily. An equal opportunity provider, Needles Unified School District provides free breakfast and lunch to all students.
