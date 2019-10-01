Oct. 2 - Submarine sandwich, loaded nachos, carrots, fruit.
Oct. 3 - Chicken fajitas, cook’s choice, beans, fruit. NHS, NMS add chicken sandwich.
Oct. 4 - Pizza, bean and cheese burrito, salad, fruit. NHS, NMS add orange chicken.
Oct. 7 - Hamburgers, chicken nuggets, corn, fruit.
Oct. 8 - Sloppy joes, macaroni and cheese, green beans, fruit. NHS, NMS add spaghetti.
Oct. 9 - Submarine sandwich, loaded nachos, carrots, fruit.
Oct. 10 - Chicken fajitas, cook’s choice, beans, fruit. NHS, NMS add chicken sandwich.
Oct. 11 - Pizza, bean and cheese burrito, salad, fruit. NHS, NMS add orange chicken.
All menus subject to change without notice. Milk provided daily. An equal opportunity provider, Needles Unified School District provides free breakfast and lunch to all students.
