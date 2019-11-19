Bullhead City, AZ (86442)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.