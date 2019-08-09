NEEDLES — The promises of new developments in alternative energy may be closer, geographically, than one might think. The Chemehuevi Indian Tribe is using a micro-grid and flow battery setup to power the community center at their Havasu Lake, Calif., headquarters. Funded by the California Energy Commission the installation was put together by the University of California Riverside. The ribbon was cut for the new facility in late May.
UCR’s Henry Gomez explained in a telephone interview: “They are able to operate off the grid with solar panels and battery energy storage.”
The battery used, he continued, is the flow battery. Such batteries were mentioned by Needles Public Utility Commissioner Phil LeJeune in his address on energy to the city council (see Needles Desert Star edition of July 24).
“The battery tech is Primus Power,” Gomez said. “It’s a battery system with the electrolyte inside. The electrolyte circulates between two stacks of 48 titanium electrodes and, in order to work, the electrolyte (in this case zinc bromide) has to flow.”
As LeJeune pointed out this is new stuff. In fact, that’s the point. Gomez reported UCR does various projects with the CEC and, “In this case the requirement for the grant is it would be new technology … these solar panels aren’t publicly sold yet; the battery is new tech that is not publicly available yet.
“Lithium-ion batteries are the tech most commonly used and because of that many projects are already in place using that tech,” Gomez said. “This funding forces us to use new (approaches); to experiment, look at the flow battery and get an understanding as to how that works as compared to standard lithium ion batteries.”
Gomez stopped short of saying the solar panels were bifacial, but did say the big difference between existing panel technology and these newer models, “Is the level of efficiency that we had to meet.
“The percentage of sunlight that can be turned into power. We had to meet a certain percentage,” as required by the CEC, Gomez said.
Physically, the panels top two carports in the center’s parking lot: one with “about 88 panels” producing 28.56 kilowatts; the other with 144 producing 62.64 Kw.
“Here at UC Riverside there’s a college of engineering center for environmental research and technology. A research facility,” Gomez described.
Researchers within that facility “work with groups of other staff members who specialize in energy, energy storage, solar, those kinds of things. One of our first projects here was solar with battery energy storage and control algorithms for buildings there at the Riverside campus.”
Those sorts of projects, he continued, “Opened many doors and provided opportunities to explore such as the one with the Chemehuevi Tribe … because of our experience here in implementing a micro-grid at the research facility we were able to duplicate the same methodology at the tribal center.
“We’re still within the testing phase,” Gomez said. “We have begun getting data. We have about a year left to gather data and come up with the results of this technology.”
