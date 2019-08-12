NEEDLES — Carissa Collier has already made her mark in the record books before beginning high school.
A Needles Middle School student in the 2018-19 school year, she was recognized for breaking three state records as a cross-country runner.
The recognition came during the last Needles Unified School District meeting before the summer break. District Superintendent Mary McNeil, Ph.D., presented her award.
Collier’s mom said she was proud of her daughter for getting out there and running, calling her talent “a blessed gift from God.”
She recalled the last meet, when Carissa broke the biggest record: “When we saw her coming up to the last turn it was a really emotional time for us. We’re looking forward to seeing what she does in high school.”
Needles competes in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 2A South League. A web search of the NIAA failed to turn up any completion times for cross country competitors at the junior high school level.
