NEEDLES — Barbara Thomas, the subject of an intensive hunt by San Bernardino County Sheriff Deputies, search and rescue units, aviators and tracking dogs between July 12 and 22 in the Kelbaker-Hidden Hills area of the Mojave National Preserve, remains missing.
Family members are circulating posters of the 69-year-old Bullhead City woman, described as being five feet nine inches tall, about 130 lbs., with white-blonde hair and green eyes. She was reported to be wearing a black bikini top, red baseball cap and tan hiking boots when last seen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Clark of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department at 909-387-3589; or the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
