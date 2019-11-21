TOPOCK, AZ – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Justice Christine Bowers is 17 years old, 4’ 10” and approximately 115 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen on Monday (11/18) at her residence in Topock and allegedly left the residence in the middle of the night. Justice could potentially be travelling with Joseph Gonzalez, her boyfriend who lives in Mesa, but this information has not yet been confirmed. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Justice Bowers is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call our toll free number at 1-800-522-4312.
Mohave County Sheriff's Office asking public helps to find runaway juvenile
- Mohave County Sheriff's Department Contributed
