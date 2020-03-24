NEEDLES — Further information has been made available from the meeting between representatives from the city of Needles (Mayor Jeff Williams, Councilor Tona Belt, Vice Mayor Ed Paget MD.), San Bernardino County Fire Department Fire Station 32, SBC Sheriff’s Colorado River Station, Tri-State Community Healthcare Center, SBC Department of Public Health, Colorado River Medical Center, the Needles Unified School District and Baker Emergency Medical Services.
The city of Needles
Needles Public Utility Customers will receive a flyer form the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention providing COVID-19 guidelines to “Stop the Spread of Germs.”
The city is not issuing permits for gatherings of more than 10 people; minimize large gatherings for the next two months.
The city is gathering contact information of all present to share information with each other among the group.
In response to COVID-19, the city has posted on its website, www.cityofneedles.com, safety tips, symptoms and home isolation instructions.
Senior center bingo, exercises and dance programs canceled until April 1; all rentals of facilities have been canceled through April 4; sealed noon meals will be provided for participants to take home; Dial-A-Ride, DAR Medical and Shopper continue to run during regular hours. No more than 10 rule enforced at the senior center; public transit is considered an essential operation and exempt from White House guidelines.
The recreation center will not serve as a location for parents to drop off their children but will open. No more than 10 rule enforced.
The Needles Area Transit continues to run its regular route during regular hours.
SBC Public Health
The local office Primary Care Clinic going by CDC guidelines; have designated isolation room in the facility and some supplies; referring patients to CDC website, www.cdc.gov, as continues good information to help at home; recommended bleach solution for sterilizing.
SBC Sheriff Department
The lobby is open; Live Scan fingerprinting has been suspended at the Colorado River Station.
Fire Station 32
Implemented policies for personnel and are monitoring; have protocols in place and working with Baker Ambulance; no public access to fire station facility.
NUSD
Met with personnel and maximum of 10 at any gathering; required to provide meals and will be doing a grab-and-go at the high school gym parking lot and the Katie Hohstadt School during the school shutdown; sending anyone home with symptoms and minimum staff on-site to eliminate contact; have essential items available, will get food to children at the recreation center and offered help with food to seniors as needed; employees and facilities can be utilized at any time as needed.
CRMC
Business continues as normal; been treating symptoms since Day 1; following strict guidelines from the county on treatment, next step, sampling (testing); some resources are back-ordered; county and state have offered resources; have appropriate equipment and personnel.
Test results in probably 72-hour turnaround time from the county; anyone can go to the hospital with symptoms; hospital staff will take information depending on complaints and criteria; social distancing is necessary and not allowing visitors unless there is a specific identified need and benefit to the patient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.