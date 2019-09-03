TRI-STATE — August’s scorching heat is lingering past the often-quoted traditional Labor Day cool down for the Tri-state. The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service has declared yet another excessive heat warning for the Lower Colorado River Valley, this one to continue until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Temperatures are expected to reach 110 to 115 degrees along the river and in adjacent desert areas from Lake Havasu to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The official temperature at the Needles, Calif., airport was 102 at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday; minutes before the warning took effect.
As always when heat gets extreme, the service recommends spending as much time as possible in air-conditioned areas, scheduling any strenuous outside activities for cooler portions of the day, wearing light weight and loose-fitting clothing and drinking plenty of water. Check up on folks most vulnerable to heat illnesses including youngsters, the elderly and those with chronic ailments. Never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle where temperatures can reach lethal levels in minutes.
The ‘dog days of summer’ have been extreme this year, according to weather service data for Needles: 25 of August’s 31 days saw daytime high temperatures of 110 or higher for an average of 112.4; 5.5 degrees above the ‘normal’ average daytime high of 106.9.
The lowest daytime high in Needles this August was 106.
The average daily high was 111.3 for July, when ‘normal’ was 108.8; and 105.7 for June versus a ‘normal’ of 104.2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.