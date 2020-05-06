NEEDLES — Holiday Way, Mustang Lane, Easy Street, Victory Drive, Desert Drive and Riverview Lane are part of the Measure I Street Improvements program scheduled to receive asphalt patching and overlay, as needed, throughout the city of Needles.
Background information provided by city staff stated that the city’s inspector found a few areas that needed additional patching. Contractor’s measurements of the remove and replace (American Asphalt South, Inc.) and verified by the city totaled 765 square feet more than what was included in the contractor’s bid. Change Order 1 in the amount of $11,309 was added to the project. A contingency of $34,391 is available.
The original contract price was $71,738.00 and with the change order amount, the new contract price is $87,418.12.
City staff recommended accepting Change Order 1 for $11,309, using available contingency funds and work completion by American Asphalt South, Inc. for the asphalt patching and overlay work on the Measure I Street Improvements project as well as recording a notice of completion with the San Bernardino County Recorder’s office.
The city council unanimously approved the recommendation during their meeting on April 28.
