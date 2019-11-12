NEEDLES — Halloween trickery treated youngsters to fun mixed with some education on Oct. 31 in Needles.
Needles' Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department held their first Trunk or Treat event which saw lots of colorful costumes and a truckload of treats from hotdogs to sweets. Tweeted CRS Commander Capt. Ross Tarangle: “Great turnout ... for the Colorado River Station/Needles Police trunk-or-treat. Lots of fun meeting with the local community. Thank you to those that made it possible: Operation Juice; Teamsters Local 1932; Rite Aid; Safeway; Target; Sam’s Club; Harter Farms and Robinson Electric.”
Set Free Church’s celebration busted fun out of the box at the El Garces. Despite blustery winds Wednesday a good turnout was reported for treats, music, hayrides and more. The fun continued Thursday night during the ‘No Fear on Front Street’ bash inside the El Garces.
An historic theme was evident at St. Ann Catholic Church, where youngsters portrayed their favorite saints in the annual All Hallow's Eve celebration.
Celebrations were also held by Firehouse Ministries, which had a treat truck at Broadway and F Street and Fender's River Road Resort, which held a fundraiser taco and a margarita party benefiting the Needles Animal Shelter. Eagles Aerie 2599 held their Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 30.
