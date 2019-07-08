NEEDLES — The regular meeting of Needles City Council on Tuesday, July 9, begins with several opportunities for input from residents.
Open sessions of council meetings begin at 6 p.m. in chambers, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Public hearings have been set for:
• Instituting administrative fees to recover a portion of costs for managing asset sales of the Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency.
• Setting fares for a pilot program to transport shoppers to and from Fort Mohave.
• A general plan amendment changing a parcel at 3353 Needles Hwy. from residential medium density to highway commercial; approving a conditional use permit for two phases of a three-building marijuana cultivation facility and another for establishing a marijuana distribution facility on that property.
• Amending city code on housing by adopting four ordinances: to add accessory dwelling units; replace an affordable and elderly housing bonus with a density bonus, related incentives and concessions; adding reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities; and adding emergency shelters, supportive and transitional housing.
• Amending a section of city code dealing with graffiti.
Other items to be considered in the council’s 18-item agenda include accepting a bid for new power poles; contract revisions for hydroelectric power; closing out a federal cash-forfeiture program with the police department; amending the general plan and granting a zone change for property along Needles Highway at 320 Balboa from commercial residential resort to highway commercial; accepting work done to replace the gym floor in the recreation center; a resolution declaring Needles to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary City; asking permission to use off-high vehicles on city streets to reach desert trails; and beginning a public hearing process concerning photovoltaic electricity generation for residences.
