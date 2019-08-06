NEEDLES — While classes in the Needles Unified School District begin Aug. 13, the fall sports season begins even earlier.
Football
Mustang Football players begin getting themselves acclimated to strenuous physical exertion in extreme heat this week. Heat acclimation exercises continue from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 through 10 on Branigan Field.
Varsity football players will get to see how well it worked at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, when they travel to play their cross-river rivals, the River Valley Dust Devils.
The traditional football opener, the Flagstaff Classic under the dome at Northern Arizona University, is played a week later at a time to be announced.
The first game for the junior varsity Mustangs begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, on Needles High School’s Branigan Field.
The varsity’s first home game is the following day at 7 p.m. They’ll host the Parker Broncos. That will be the last home game until the NHS Homecoming Game on Oct. 4. Lincoln County’s Lynx come to call; kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Lady ’Stangs Volleyball begins with tryouts at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the NHS gym. Players should bring running shoes and water.
Any who missed the free ones at Colorado River Medical Center on July 26 will need to have a physical exam.
Be sure all the paperwork is complete and filed with the office.
The girls’ season of competition begins on Thursday, Sept. 5, when they host Bullhead City’s Mohave Accelerated Learning Center in The Corral. The JV begin play at 4 p.m., the varsity follow at 5 p.m.
Cheer
Mustang Cheer begins their season on Aug. 12 as well.
