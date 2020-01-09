LAUGHLIN — Needles High School Mustangs varsity basketball posted a 60-49 win over the NIAA rival Laughlin High School Cougars Jan. 6 in the Cougars’ Den.
The Mustangs started a little slow but once they were able to set their defensive strategy they got right back into the game. “We were hitting the boards but we weren’t able to capitalize on a lot of those second chances which I think is because this is the first game we’ve had in three weeks,” said Coach J.R. Rodriguez. “So the guys were trying to get their rhythm going.
“On the defensive side we gave up a lot of second-chance points and they were able to hang around a little bit by that.”
Dawsen Yeager led the Mustangs with 23 points followed by Nathan Rodriguez who scored 13. No additional statistics have yet become available.
The Mustangs were able to force the Cougars to commit a couple of turnovers which turned into easy points. “We locked in on the defensive side and we were able to get in our rhythm and get into our style of basketball,” said Rodriguez. “We did that in the first half but some of the shots that we usually hit weren’t falling for us tonight. But they played hard defense and we were able to get the win.”
Next up for the Mustangs is a home game against The Meadows on Jan. 10. JV start at 3 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m.
