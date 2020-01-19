NEEDLES — Mustangs basketball is on the road this week, scheduled for NIAA 2A South League competition against Mountain View Christian’s Saints on Jan. 14 and Lincoln County’s Lynx on Jan. 17.
They return to host Adelson on Jan. 21. Though Adelson is an NIAA opponent they apparently did not field a girls team this year. Only the boys are scheduled: the junior varsity at 4:30, the varsity at 6 p.m. PST in The Corral.
Needles’ boys split their week’s work last week: keeping fans on the edges of their seats with a 58-56 win over Lake Mead’s Eagles on Jan. 7; then falling 72-56 to their namesakes from The Meadows on Jan. 10.
The Meadows’ O. Ezeanolue, No. 1, scored 28: 24 from inside and four from the free throw line. Their J. Lara, No. 24, scored 25 on five two- and five three-pointers.
Dawsen Yeager scored 20 for Needles, including five three-point shots of his own. Nathan Chavez scored 15: 10 from inside and five of six attempts from the charity stripe. Nathan Rodriguez scored 11: sinking two threes, two twos and his only free throw.
Collectively, the boys reached 64 percent from the free throw line.
Needles led 21-14 after the first quarter. The Meadows led 37-34 at the half. The Las Vegas school’s big push came in the third, when they scored 17 to Needles’ eight.
Said Coach J.R. Rodriguez, “It was tough. It wasn’t our night.”
Needles’ Mustangs found themselves down 31-20 at the half after a scratch first period against the Lake Mead Eagles on Jan. 7. Needles closed the gap to a 45-42 Eagles advantage by the end of the third, then pulled ahead 51-50 with 3:45 left in the fourth.
Yeager knocked down three three-point and four two-point shots for his 17; Chavez and Rodriguez scored a dozen each and Ira Stone nailed three treys and a deuce for 11.
The Mustangs shot 72 percent from the free throw line.
Coach Rodriguez called the 58-56 win, “A team effort. It was slow in the first half but in the second half we stepped it up and played basketball. It was good.”
Going into the Adelson game the Needles Mustangs’ league record is 4-1.
