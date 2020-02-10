NEEDLES — A rebound and a layup at the end of the game gave the Needles High School Mustangs the 69-67 win over the Parker High School Broncos in non-conference action Jan. 30 in The Corral.
It took a little bit for the Mustangs to get into the offense. They like to run a fast pace and push the ball up the court. Once the Mustangs set their defense and got a couple of steals, that fed directly into their style of offense. The first quarter ended with the Mustangs leading 16-13.
The Broncs played their press defense which at times was successful in getting the Mustangs to commit a turnover or the ball being stolen for a quick score. Doing this the Broncs tied the game at 21-21 but the Mustangs played their press and had similar success which gave them a 31-26 lead at halftime.
“This team has no quit. They have a lot of fight in them which they showed tonight,” said Needles Coach J.R. Rodriguez. “We were able to get into our full-court press and that sped the game up and we were able to play our tempo. They are a good team and we knew it was going to be a fight.”
The Broncs stuck with their press in the third quarter and it was successful, giving them the 37-31 lead over the Mustangs.
The Mustangs started to put more pressure on the ball and they were able to get some easy layups in transition. The third quarter ended with the Broncs ahead of the Mustangs 49-43.
The Broncs kept the lead in the fourth quarter but the Mustangs were always within reach, not letting the Broncs take full control of the game.
Towards the end of the fourth quarter, the Mustangs and the Broncs were tied at 65. Dawsen Yeager drove the lane and scored the layup to put the Mustangs up by two. The Broncs tied the game up once again on a layup. With 13 seconds left one of Needles’ boys took the shot and missed, but Daniel Felix was able to get the offensive rebound and pass it to Nathan Chavez, who made the layup to put the Mustangs up 69-67. The Broncs were able to call a timeout before the end of the game but the last shot they took bounced off the rim.
“This is huge because it gives us that tight game experience. This isn’t the first time we’ve been in this situation, but the more experience we get with this the better we’ll be,” said Rodriguez. “I was proud of the boys tonight because they were real calm and poised even to the end of the game. They never got rattled.”
Yeager led Needles’ scoring with 22; Chavez added 12; Felix added 11.
The Mustangs host Mountain View in a varsity-only NIAA game Feb. 11. Tip off is at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.