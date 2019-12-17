PARKER, Ariz. — With Nathan Rodriguez back on the floor Needles’ Mustangs varsity basketball eked out a single-point come-from-behind win, 62-60, over the Broncos in non-conference action Dec. 16 in Parker, Ariz.
The Broncs led 14-10 after one quarter, 28-26 at the half; 41-40 after three quarters of play.
Again, stamina told the tale for the Mustangs, grinding it out in the final stanza to put the W in the book.
Parker’s L. Scott Jr. and Needles’ Dawsen Yeager scored 22 each. Parker’s J. Openshaw racked up 16; Needles’ Nathan Chavez 15. The rest of the points were scattered across the two teams.
Rodriguez, injured in the Dec. 12 game against Calvary Chapel, played a primarily defensive role. Coach J.R. Rodriguez said his Mustangs were “definitely glad to have him back. He had 10 rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and three steals.”
