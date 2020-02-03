NEEDLES — Every Mustang played, every Mustang scored in a 67-35 non-conference win over the Pinecrest Cougars Feb. 3 in The Corral.
Every game has value as Coach J.R. Rodriguez tunes his troop for a playoff berth in the NIAA 2A South League, whether the win counts in the conference or not. “They definitely did a good job,” Coach Rodriguez said of his team after the Pinecrest game. “We were able to work on some things. It was a good team win.”
Rodriguez started subbing before the first and third quarters ended and had all of his bench on the floor toward the end of each half. Still, the final score was very close to the 69-32 Needles posted in Pinecrest’s gym back on Dec. 17.
On Monday, the Mustangs led 30-9 after one, 45-20 after two and 58-31 after three quarters of play.
Dawsen Yeager and Ivan stone led the scoring with 11 each; Christian Fuller and Tyler Cowden stepped off the bench to score eight each. Nathan Rodriguez continued to exercise leadership through a supporting role at both ends of the court but demonstrated his shots haven’t cooled: he sank one three-pointer, one two-pointer and the only free throw he got.
While Pinecrest’s is a new program they have some fine young shooters who mirrored the Mustangs in an across-the-board approach to scoring No. 22 P. Ochoa led with eight; No. 40 T. Bradley and No. 3 T. Barkdull scored six each.
“We’ve got a couple of tough games this week,” Coach Rodriguez said. “I was able to get my starters some rest so they’ll get started fresh.”
The Mustangs travel to Las Vegas on Tuesday to face Lake Mead; again on Friday to face the 2A South League leaders in the pasture of their namesakes at The Meadows school. They’ll host Mountain view on Feb. 11, then Lincoln County in the last regular season game on Feb. 13.
