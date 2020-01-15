LAS VEGAS — Needles’ Mustangs varsity boys basketball team added another win in the NIAA 2A South League Jan. 14: a fierce final quarter effort to beat the Mountain View Christian School Saints 71-58.
The Mustangs were up 16-15 after one quarter of play. The Saints tied it at 32-32 at the half, then at 50-50 after three quarters. They turned up the intensity, but also the errors in the final stanza, fouling Needles’ players 15 times in the fourth quarter alone. Nathan Rodriguez, held to perimeter shooting in the first three quarters, drew seven trips to the free throw line in the fourth, sinking six. Dawsen Yeager found himself at the charity stripe four times and sank all four.
Yeager led the Mustangs’ scoring effort with 23. Rodriguez scored 20, including four three-pointers. Daniel Felix added 11; Nathan Chavez 10 and Ivan Stone seven.
Collectively, the boys shot 67 percent from the free throw line on 27 attempts.
The Saints’ No. 3 Moore led his team’s scoring with 21, including eight of 12 from the line and three treys. No. 20 Z. Wood scored 11, all but two from the perimeter. He was the only other Saint to score in double digits.
The Mustangs hit the road to face Lincoln County on Friday then host Adelson on Jan. 21. Tip off is 4:30 for the junior varsity boys, 6 p.m. for the varsity in The Corral. No girls games are scheduled on that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.