NEEDLES — A rebound and a put-back at the end of the game gave the Needles High School Mustangs the 69-67 win over the Parker High School Broncs on Jan. 30 in The Corral.
The Game was tight all the way through until the end which made for a great finish in the game.
The Mustangs started a little slow but once they were able to set their defense they were able to get back on track with their offense.
Both teams were hitting the boards hard but the Mustang got the one that mattered at the end which gave them the win.
Leading the Mustangs was Dawsen Yeager who had 22 points, Nate Chavez had 12 points and Daniel Felix had 11 points.
The Mustangs next game is against Pinecrest Academy on Feb. 3 in The Corral starting at 6:30 p.m. for varsity.
