NEEDLES — A 24-second moment of silence was held before the game between the Needles High School Mustangs and the Laughlin High School Cougars to honor the late Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and others who perished in the fatal helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
The Mustangs beat the Cougars 70-16 in The Corral on Jan. 28
“Our starters kept it up on the defensive side and played great defense the whole time they were in there,” said Mustangs Basketball Head Coach J.R. Rodriguez. “We were able to make a couple of runs by getting turnovers and get some easy buckets. We like to put pressure on the ball and speed the ball up because we are a quick team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.