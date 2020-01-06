LAUGHLIN — It was a victory for the Needles High School Mustangs varsity basketball team over their rivals the Laughlin High School Cougars on Jan. 6 in the Cougars Den.
The final score of the game was The Mustangs 60 and the Cougars 49.
The Mustangs started a little slow but once they were able to set their defensive strategy they got right back into the game. They were able to force the Cougars to commit a couple of turnovers which turned into easy points for the Mustangs.
Dawsen Yeager led the way for the Mustangs with 23 points followed by Nathan Rodriguez who scored 13 points in the contest.
Next up for the Mustangs is a home game against the Lake Mead Eagles on Jan. 7 starting at 3 p.m. for junior varsity and 6 p.m. for varsity.
