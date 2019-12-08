WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Needles’ Mustangs varsity basketball team finished third in the traditional season-opening tournament in Williams, Ariz., Dec. 5 - 7.
The boys went 4-and-1, winning against Ash Fork 34-26; Lincoln Prep 56-28; and El Capitan 49-39 before losing 71-61 to Cibecue. They returned to beat the hosting Williams Vikings 64-62 in an edge-of-the-seat finale to take third place.
Mustangs Nathan Rodriguez and Dawsen Yeager were both named to the All-Tournament team.
Though Williams’ altitude is nearly 7,000 feet Needles’ boys kept up their full-court press for a large part of the three days, battering away at their opponents with speed and smarts. “Those two all-tourneys (Rodriguez and Yeager) led the team throughout,” Coach Rodriguez remembered. “They make my job easy. If we get the ball in their hands they make good decisions.”
The Mustangs were set to hit the road Dec. 10 to face Adelson in the season’s first NIAA 2A South League game. Visit the Adelson Educational Campus at 9700 Hillpointe Rd., Las Vegas.
Fans can see their Mustangs in the season’s first home game, against NIAA foes Calvary Chapel, on Thursday, Dec. 12. The junior varsity tips off at 3 p.m., the varsity at 6 p.m. PST in The Corral.
See more details of the Williams tournament in the Dec. 11 print edition of the Needles Desert Star.
