NEEDLES — With one game left to play against former NIAA 2A League rivals the White Pine Bobcats Needles High School Mustangs Football has clinched the No. 2 Seeding for the 2A South, according to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.
Lincoln County is in the No. 1 spot with a 4-0 league record for the 2019 season. Calvary Chapel finishes the regular season at No. 3, Lake Mead at No. 4.
The Mustangs make the very long trek to Ely, Nev., to face the Bobcats on Friday, Nov. 1. White Pine does not appear on the NIAA roster of teams. Former 2A League teams Laughlin, Mountain View and The Meadows are reported to be pursuing independent schedules this year.
The first league playoff game is set for Nov. 8; a location has not yet been announced.
Bill Darrow, Needles High School Athletic Director, reported the Mustangs fell to the Lincoln County Lynx 34-0 on Oct. 24 on the Lynx’ home field in Panaca, Nev.
With the loss, the Mustangs have a league record of 3-2 and an overall record of 3-5.
Mohave Valley Daily News reporter Saul A. Flores contributed to this report.
