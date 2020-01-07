NEEDLES — Four Mustangs scored in double digits in The Corral Jan. 7, to keep fans on the edge of their seats as they battled back from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Lake Mead 58-56 in NIAA 2A South League action.
Tied at 11 at the end of the first quarter the Eagles struck hard in the second stanza to take a 31-20 lead into the locker room. The Mustangs closed the gap to three in the third with the Eagles leading 45-42 at the end of the period; then took the lead, 51-50, with 3:45 left to play.
The Eagles No. 5, D. Bristol, led the evening’s scoring with 19. Dawsen Yeager scored 17 for the Mustangs, Nathan Chavez and Nathan Rodriguez scored a dozen each and Ira Stone added 11 in what Coach J.R. Rodriguez proudly acknowledged as a team effort.
The boys are now 4-0 in NIAA play. They host The Meadows on Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.