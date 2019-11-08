NEEDLES — The Needles High School Mustangs shutout the Calvary Chapel Lions 35-0 on their way to the NIAA (Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association) 2A South League semi-final game.
The Mustangs held the playoff game in Branigan field on Nov. 8 and now have to travel to Yerington, Nevada to take on the Yerington High School Lions on Nov. 16 scheduled for 1 p.m.
The Mustang and the Lions were locked at zero midway through the first quarter. The Mustangs were faced with a fourth-down so they decided to punt the ball. The punt was fielded by the Lions player who went into the endzone and was tackled for a safety giving the Mustangs two points and the ball.
Matt Fromelt, Mustangs’ football head coach, said that getting the safety was a big play for the team and gave them momentum for the rest of the game.
