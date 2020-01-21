NEEDLES — Mustangs varsity basketball added a win to their NIAA 2A South League record, 69-42 over the Adelson Lions, in what Coach J.R. Rodriguez called “a good bounce-back game” Jan. 21 in The Corral.
Perusing the scorebook in the Needles High gym Tuesday night revealed the boys suffered a 63-36 loss to NIAA foes Lincoln County on the road Jan. 17.
“We played good basketball,” Coach Rodriguez said of the Adelson game. “We showed good habits.”
Dawsen Yeager opened up soon and often, mixing five inside with four from the perimeter and going 2-for-2 from the free throw line to lead Needles’ scoring.
Nathan Rodriguez showed his versatility: blocking, rebounding and taking the ball into the paint to draw the Lion defenders before dishing it off to one of his teammates for the score. He also sank three from outside the circle and added one inside for 11. Daniel Felix, a frequent receiver of those inside passes, scored 11 on four twos and a three. Ivan Stone, another frequent receiver, scored 10, all from inside.
Needles went up 9-0 in about the first three minutes and denied the Lions any score at all until past the halfway point of the first quarter, finishing the period with a 24-10 lead. They carried a 53-23 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Coach Rodriguez started moving his bench players in before the first half was over but the Mustangs continued to score, leading 65-37 after three quarters of play.
Needles’ less experienced players got a lot of valuable court time in the final stanza, when Andy Vandiver was the only Mustang to score, adding four points to the win.
The Lions’ No. 10 S. Atlas led his team with 12 points, all on perimeter threes and mostly in the second quarter. No. 30 H. Clayton followed with 10, mostly from inside. The Lion’s final period five points came on seven attempts from the free throw line.
The Mustangs travel to Las Vegas on Thursday to face Calvary Chapel. Fans can see the boys at home on Jan. 28 when they host NIAA foes Laughlin with the junior varsity tipping off at 4:30 and the varsity at 7:30; then in non-conference action when they host Parker Jan. 30 at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. and Pinecrest Feb. 3 at 5 and 6:30 p.m.
