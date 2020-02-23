NEEDLES — The Needles High School Mustangs varsity basketball team pulled away from the Mountain View Saints late in the game to earn a 48-40 NIAA 2A South League victory Feb. 11 in The Corral.
The win for the Mustangs gave them a 9-4 league record, 17-5 overall.
A couple of Mustangs key players were not available for the game due to injury and other circumstances. Nonetheless, it was a next man up mentality for the Mustangs.
“We’ve got guys all over our roster that can score,” said head coach J.R. Rodriguez. “Some of the guys that stepped up off the bench did an excellent job.”
The Saints quickly got six points up. The first quarter ended with Needles trailing 6-4. When the second quarter started, the Mustangs set the tone on defense and that allowed them to play directly into their offense.
“That’s been our strength all season,” said Rodriguez. “We are able to get stops and force teams into bad shots and get into transition where we use our speed and playmaking to score points.”
Not only were the Mustangs getting transition points but they were getting offensive rebounds. There were a couple of possessions when the Mustangs were able to grab the offensive rebound and either score the basket or go to the free-throw line for a chance to score two points.
Heading into halftime the Mustangs were ahead of the Saints 26-23. When the third quarter started, the Saints were playing a full-court press but the Mustangs were able to beat it time and again.
Nate Chavez scored 15 points for the Mustangs, Nathan Rodriguez added 14 and Ivan Stone had nine points.
Throughout the game, Coach Rodriguez had Jason Venegar-Scott shadowing Carlton Moore of the Saints.
“We decided to take him away and on the catch we had two players on him at all times,” said Rodriguez. “The rest of the team was playing zone which made their offense get into an offensive set that they are not used to.”
The Mustangs kept on playing their man zone defensive style which gave them multiple transition baskets.
Towards the end of the fourth quarter, the Saints did go on a little run of their own but it was too little too late for the Saints as the Mustangs were able to run out the clock.
