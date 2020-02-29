NEEDLES — Down 30-28 at the half, The Meadows Mustangs put on a second half burst to eliminate Needles’ Mustangs 63-54 in the first round of the NIAA 2A South League playoffs held Feb. 20 at Valley High School in Las Vegas.
Needles led 16-11 after the first quarter but faltered in the third, scoring only nine points while The Meadows scored 16.
“The boys played tough,” said Needles Coach J.R. Rodriguez. “We came out strong.
“It was a game of runs: they made a run, we made a run.”
The game was actually won from the free throw line. Both teams managed 18 two-point field goals, according to Needles’ score sheets. Both teams scored three three-pointers. The Meadows went to the line 31 times, making good on 17. No. 23 R. Hannig made 10 of his 14 appearances at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter alone, making good on seven in that stanza, nine for the game.
Needles, by contrast, was credited with 11 free throw attempts and sank nine.
Dawsen Yeager returned to the court as promised, but was held to 11 total in the game, going four-for-four from the charity stripe. Yeager, Nathan Chavez, Ivan and Ira Stone all contributed to Needles’ first-quarter lead.
Chavez led Needles’ scoring with 18. Ivan Stone scored 10 and added seven rebounds and seven steals. Mr. Versatility Nathan Rodriguez scored nine on a mix of inside and outside field goals and free throws; adding 15 rebounds, six assists, seven blocks and five steals.
Senior starter Daniel Felix did not play. “It hurt us, not having Daniel in that last game,” said Coach Rodriguez. “He does a lot of stuff that doesn’t show up on those stat sheets.”
Hannig scored 19 for Lincoln, No. 1 D. Ezeanolue added 16.
“We rebounded well and played excellently,” Coach Rodriguez said. “We moved the ball really well. We went a little cold at the end but we could have won that game.”
The South’s No. 1 seed Lincoln County Lynx faced the North’s No. 2 seed West Wendover Wolverines in the NIAA 2A State Championship playoffs in Reno. The South’s No. 2 seed The Meadows Mustangs faced the North’s No. 1 seed the Incline Highlanders, according to the NIAA. The Wolverines beat the Highlanders 61-54 for the championship.
