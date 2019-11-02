NEEDLES — Mustangs football leapt to an early lead then posted a third-quarter comeback before falling to the White Pine Bobcats 30-20 in Ely, Nev., on Nov. 1.
Coach Matt Fromelt reported sophomore Wyatt Oldewurtel scored two touchdowns for the Mustangs in the non-conference contest; senior Gabriel Belt scored another. No statistics were available.
“I’m really proud of our effort in the game,” Fromelt said via text Saturday afternoon. “They stayed focused in the cold weather and played hard.”
Seeded No. 2 in the NIAA 2A South League, Needles hosts Calvary Chapel in a first-round playoff game Nov. 8 on Branigan Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Once Needles High School student athletic competition enters the postseason, games are considered NIAA events. The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association sets the prices and receives the money from tickets to postseason games. Only NIAA passes will be accepted.
