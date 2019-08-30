MOHAVE VALLEY –– It was a tough 49-18 loss for the Needles High School Mustangs varsity football team to the River Valley High School Dust Devils on Aug. 23.
It was the first time this season the Mustangs had faced an opposing team. The ’Devils reportedly had at least one scrimmage before taking the field against Needles.
The Mustangs received the football near the 26-yard line and methodically marched down the field, keeping the Dust Devils on their heels by running a variety of plays. When the Mustangs got to the 12 yard line they were able to punch in to score but weren’t able to make good on the 2-point conversion.
Receiving the ball, the Dust Devils marched down the field to score as well; the point after touchdown kick was good to make the score 7-6.
The Mustangs tried to answer back but found themselves in a fourth and 15 situation which they couldn’t convert and turned the ball over on downs.
The Dust Devils once again took the ball and marched it down the field to score their second touchdown and field goal.
Down two scores Needles’ boys tried to get their offense going but the Dust Devils defense was making it hard and the Mustangs had to punt the ball away.
Despite the Mustangs not being able to punch the ball into the end zone they were able to move the ball against the Dust Devils as they had around 181 yards through the air and 107 on the ground making it a total of about 288 yards.
“There were a lot of positive things we saw tonight and a lot of players that we saw great things from. That’s going to help us in the long run,” said Matt Fromelt, Mustangs football head coach.
The Mustang defense was able to force the Dust Devils to punt on their possession but Needles couldn’t get their offense started and had to punt as well.
Later in the game, with the Mustangs down 21-6, their defense stepped up and got a crucial interception deep into River Valley territory. The Mustangs started that drive on the three yard line and were able to rush it in for the score, making it 21-12.
On the following drive, the Dust Devils got the ball on the 40-yard line and marched it 60 yards down the field to score another touchdown and extra point, taking the score to 28-12.
Despite being down in the score the Mustangs never let up and kept on fighting to get back into the game. The Dust Devils were just one step ahead of them.
The Dust Devils went on to score three more times in the game which gave them a total of 49.
“Since this was the first game that we had it took the team time to get used to game speed,” said Fromelt. “River Valley has great speed. They had a scrimmage before this game and it showed but that is something that we’ve got to realize and get better at.”
The Mustangs’ last touchdown came on a throw by senior quarterback Nathan Parker as he found his receiver for a 44-yard touchdown pass.
“We are going to regroup, stay positive and work on our assignments, alignment and getting those fundamentals going,” said Fromelt. “Bottom line is that we’ve got to get more fundamentally sound.”
The next game for the Mustangs is an away game against Phoenix Christian in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Aug. 30 at 1:30 p.m. Taking Labor Day week off, Needles varsity hosts the Parker Broncos on Friday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.