YERINGTON, Nev. — The Yerington Lions continue to the NIAA State Championship football game after winning 28-14 over Needles’ Mustangs in the semifinal.
With a 9-1 record the Lions probably didn’t expect much of a challenge from the 4-6 Mustangs in the game played on the Lion’s home field Nov 16. They must have been surprised finding themselves tied at 14 in the third quarter.
Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball coach Adrian Chavez was on hand to watch his son play in the game and confirmed the game’s conclusion.
Tyler White scored first for the Mustangs on a five-yard touchdown run, Chavez reported. The point after attempt failed. Dawson Yeager scored second on a seven-yard pass reception and made good on the two-point conversion on another pass play.
Yerington will face the Lincoln County Lynx in the Nov. 23 championship game. The Lynx won their go-ahead round against the Pershing County Mustangs 36-0, according to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association website scoring ticker.
