PANACA, Nev. — The Lynx’ obvious strategy of neutralizing Dawsen Yeager and Nathan Rodriguez paid off big Jan. 17, when they handed Mustangs varsity basketball a 63-36 loss in the Lincoln County gym.
A very long bus ride from Needles the home of the Lynx, unincorporated Panaca, sits at 4,729 feet above sea level along Route 319 east of U.S. Highway 93 near the Utah border.
Score sheets of the game became available when the Mustangs hosted Adelson on Jan. 21.
Nathan Chavez stepped up to lead the scoring for Needles with 15. Daniel Felix added 12. Yeager was held to seven and Rodriguez to two. The four were the only Mustangs to score.
Lincoln led 14-6 after one quarter; 34-21 at the half; and 52-29 after three quarters of play. The Lynx’ No. 11 C. Zile led all scorers with 28; 22 of them on two-point field goals. No. 20 D. Avery added 16. No other Lincoln County player broke into double digits though No. 2 D. Robinson scored nine points, all in the fourth quarter.
