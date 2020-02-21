NEEDLES — Needles High School Mustangs varsity basketball fell to The Meadows Mustangs 63-54 in the closing minutes of the NIAA 2A South League playoff round Feb. 20 at Valley High School in Las Vegas.
Needles photographer Robert Hancock attended, reporting that the NHS Mustangs led 16-11 after the first quarter, 30-28 at the half. The Meadows pulled ahead to 44-39 after three quarters, but, Hancock said, Needles came back to lead 50-46 with 4:20 left in the final stanza.
The game was tied at 50 with 3:35 left to play.
No official reports have yet been received from Needles High School.
