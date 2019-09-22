NEEDLES — It was a 44-13 loss for the Needles High School Mustangs varsity football team against the Parker High School Broncs on Sept. 13 on Branigan Field.
The Mustangs, who had lost two-in-a-row, tried to stop their losing streak but were unable to. The Mustangs stood at 0-3 heading into their first league matchup against the Calvary Chapel Lions on Sept. 27.
“They played hard and executed their plan we come out and we didn’t execute our plan and that’s the bottom line,” said Matt Fromelt, Mustangs football head coach. “We have to get focused on the task at hand which is to play football. We have four rules: show up, be on time, work hard and have a positive attitude and we aren’t doing any of those rules right now and that’s our problem.”
The Broncs got the ball at the beginning of the game and methodically marched down the field to score their first touchdown of the game.
The Mustangs got the ball and were on a bit of a roll until a mistake in the backfield caused a fumble that was recovered by the Broncs.
The Mustangs were able to move the ball against the Broncs as they had 190 yards on the ground and 73 yards in the air. However, the four turnovers that the Mustangs committed hurt the team and the Broncs took full advantage of those mistakes. The Broncs ended with 274 yards on the ground and 80 yards in the air.
The ensuing play, after the Broncs took the ball over, was a 56-yard pass that resulted in a touchdown and made the score 16-0.
The Mustangs didn’t let up and came back and marched the ball down to the Broncs 20 yard line but after a false start, an incomplete pass, a block in the back and another incomplete pass the Mustangs turned the ball over on downs.
The Broncs looked like they were on a roll and were about to score again when the Mustangs forced a turnover which they recovered deep into Broncs territory. The Mustangs caught the break they needed to close the gap but a couple of plays later a pass by quarterback Nathan Parker was intercepted by the Broncs.
The Broncs wasted no time and a 23-yard run later they were into the end zone again which made the score 22-0.
When the Mustangs got the ball they were able to get to the Broncs’ 34 yard line but the next play the Broncs were able to force a fumble which they recovered.
The Broncs started at their 30-yard line and put together a drive that ended in the end zone which made the score 30-0.
After the kickoff, the Mustangs started their drive at the 47-yard line and a couple of plays later Parker found one of his receivers for a 14-yard touchdown pass. Coy Cameron’s kick was the score; the score was 30-7 heading into halftime.
The Mustangs got the ball starting the third quarter but a couple of plays into their first drive the Broncs intercepted the ball. The Mustang defense was able to hold the Broncs advance and forced them to punt the ball.
When the Mustangs were on offense the Broncs defense made a couple of stops which forced the Mustangs to punt the ball as well. After a facemask penalty was called on the Mustangs, the Broncs started their drive at the 15-yard line and one play later, they were in the end zone. The score was 38-7 after the two-point conversion was good.
The Mustangs started their drive at the 40-yard line and marched the ball to the Broncs two-yard line. When they were in their goal line formation, Parker took the ball and ran into the end zone making the score 38-13.
When the Mustangs kicked off, they were able to pin the Broncs at their own 14-yard line. After a couple of plays and some big runs the Broncs found themselves at the Mustang 13 yard line and they were able to run the ball in for their last touchdown of the game which made the score 44-13.
The Mustangs travel to face the Calvary Chapel Lions in NIAA 2A South League action on Sept. 27. Kickoff is 7 p.m. They host Lincoln County's Lynx for homecoming at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, on Branigan Field.
