MOHAVE VALLEY –– It was a tough loss for the Needles High School Mustangs varsity football team as they lose to the River Valley High School Dust Devils 48-18 on Aug. 23.
The game played in River Valley was the first game of the season for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs had the ball to start the game and marched down the field to score a touchdown but the Dust Devils stopped their two-point attempt.
When the Dust Devils receive the ball they also took it down the field and converted the field goal after they scored the touchdown.
The Mustangs were able to move the ball on the Dust Devils but the Dust Devils were able to stop them short of the goal line a couple of times.
On defense, the Mustangs were having a hard time stopping the Dust Devils from getting first down and scoring.
The next game for the Mustangs is an away game against Phoenix Christian in Flagstaff, Arizona on Aug. 30 at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.