PANACA, NEV. — It was a rematch between the Needles High School Mustangs and the Lincoln County Lynx but this time, it was for the league title.
The Nevada Interscholastic Activates Association (NIAA) 2A South League title game saw the Lynx beat the Mustangs 34-0 on Oct. 24.
The loss gave the Mustangs a 3-2 league record and a 3-5 overall record, putting them in second place in the NIAA 2A South League and clinching the No. 2 seed.
In the first quarter, the Lynx put six points on the board, in the second quarter 12, in the third quarter eight points and the fourth quarter another eight points.
“They are a good team and came ready to play,” said Matt Fromelt, Mustangs football head coach. “They played good defense [against us] and flew around.”
The Mustangs end their regular season with an out-of-conference game against the White Pine Bobcats in Ely, Nev., on Nov. 1 starting at 7 p.m.
Even though the Mustangs lost to the Lynx they are still in the playoffs and will host a playoff game on Branigan field on Nov. 8 against the Calvary Chapel Lions. This gives the Mustangs a couple of weeks to prepare and be ready for playoff football.
“We need to have a good practice week and [need to] play hard,” said Fromelt.
If the Mustangs beat the Lions in the 7 p.m. PST contest they will be in the NIAA 2A State Semifinal game scheduled for Nov. 18.
(0) comments
