NEEDLES — The Needles High School Mustangs varsity basketball team pulled away from the Mountain View Saints late in the game which gave them the 48-40 victory.
The win for the Mustangs gives them a 9-4 league record and a 17-5 overall record.
A couple of Mustangs key players were not available for the game due to injury and other circumstances. Nonetheless, it was next man up mentality for the Mustangs. The Saints got five quick points over the Mustangs giving them the lead early. However, the Mustangs were able to tie the game up early in the second quarter at nine.
Head coach J.R. Rodriguez said that even though a couple of their key players were missing the substitutes did a great job during the game.
Nate Chavez had 15 points for the Mustangs, Nathan Rodriguez had 14 and Ivan stone had nine points.
The next game for the Mustangs is their senior night game against the Lincoln Count Lynx in The Corral starting at 7:30 p.m. for varsity.
