NEEDLES — Mustangs varsity basketball fell to Lincoln County, 63-36, on the road Jan. 17; beat Adelson 29-42, at home Jan. 21; then went back on the road to beat Calvary Chapel, 72-37, on Jan. 23. All were NIAA 2A South League contests. Going into a home game against Laughlin on Jan. 28 the Mustangs’ league record was 7-and 2.
The Lynx’ obvious strategy of neutralizing Dawsen Yeager and Nathan Rodriguez paid off big Jan. 17. Nathan Chavez led the scoring for Needles with 15; Daniel Felix added 12. Yeager was held to seven and Rodriguez to two. Lincoln led 14-6 after one quarter; 34-21 at the half; and 52-29 after three quarters. The Lynx’ No. 11 C. Zile led all scorers with 28; 22 of them on two-point field goals.
Coach J.R. Rodriguez called the 69-42 win over the Adelson Lions “a good bounce-back game” Jan. 21 in The Corral.
Yeager scored 14 on a mixture of inside, outside and free-throw shots. Rodriguez scored 11 while showing his versatility blocking, rebounding and bringing the ball inside to set his teammates up for a score. Felix scored 11, Ivan Stone 10 in a game where Needles’ less experienced players got a lot of valuable court time.
Needles led 24-10 after one; 53-23 after two and 65-37 after three quarters of play.
Yeager exploded for 28 points against Calvary’s Lions. Rodriguez scored 16, shot 100 percent from the free throw line and added eight rebounds and eight assists. As a team, the Mustangs racked up 27 assists and moved the ball really well, Coach Rodriguez reported. They shot 72 percent from the charity stripe.
The Mustangs led 10-9 after one quarter, 35-16 at the half and 56-27 after three quarters of play.
Fans can see the boys in non-conference action in The Corral: against Parker on Jan. 30, when the JV tip off at 3:30, the varsity at 6:30 p.m.; then on Feb. 3 against Pinecrest when the JV play at 5 p.m., the varsity at 6:30 p.m. They hit the road for NIAA play Feb. 4 against Lake Mead; Feb. 7 against The Meadows.
