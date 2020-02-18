NEEDLES — Both Mustangs and Lady ’Stangs enter postseason play in Las Vegas Feb. 20 in single elimination tournament competition to decide who will go to Reno to seek a state championship the following week.
Thursday’s games are the south league’s semifinal round. The two winning teams for boys and for girls play again on Saturday for the south league championship and seeding order at state. All the south league games are to be played at Valley High School, 2839 Burnham Ave. in Las Vegas.
The No. 2 seed Lady ’Stangs, with a 10-2 record in the NIAA 2A South, face Calvary Chapel, No. 3 seed with a 9-3 record, at 3 p.m. Thursday. No. 1 seed Lincoln County, also 10-2, plays No. 4 Lake Mead (7-5) at 6:20 p.m.
The Mustangs, seeded No. 4 with a 9-5 record in the NIAA 2A South, open against their No. 1 seeded namesakes The Meadows Mustangs at 4:40 p.m. Thursday. The Meadows has a 12-2 season record, as does No. 2 Lincoln County which plays No. 3 Lake Mead (11-3) at 8 p.m.
The championship round tips off at 5 p.m. Saturday for the girls; at 7 p.m. for the boys.
The 2A girls state semifinal games are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. PST Wednesday, Feb. 26. The 2A boys semifinals follow at 2:30 and 4:15 p.m.
The 2A championship round is played the following day with the girls tipping off at 11 a.m., the boys at 1 p.m.; all in the Lawlor Events Center at the University of Nevada, Reno.
