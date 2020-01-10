NEEDLES — It took another team of horses to snap the Needles Mustangs’ winning streak in the NIAA 2A South League, but The Meadows’ Mustangs pulled it off with a 72-56 win Jan. 10 in The Corral.
Said Coach J.R. Rodriguez, “It was tough. It wasn’t our night.”
Needles’ boys were up 21-14 at the end of the first quarter but fell steadily behind the rest of the night in the face of a team full of accomplished defenders and the relentless scoring of the very tall No. 1 O. Ezeanolue, who scored 24 from the paint and four from the free throw line; and the quite short but deadly accurate No. 24 J. Lara, who scored 25 on five two- and five three-pointers.
Dawsen Yeager scored 20 for Needles, including five three-point shots. Nathan Chavez scored 15: 10 from inside and five of six attempts from the charity stripe. Nathan Rodriguez scored 11 by sinking two threes, two twos and the only free throw he got to take.
The loss brings Needles’ league record to 4-1. The boys play on the road next week; against Mountain View in Las Vegas on Jan. 14; then a long bus ride to Lincoln County in Panaca, Nev., on Jan. 17.
The Mustangs host Adelson on Jan. 21.
